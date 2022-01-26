Ozzie at Zoo Atlanta

Ozzie, the world’s oldest male gorilla, died Jan. 25 at Zoo Atlanta. The cause of death is still being determined, but his care team noticed Ozzie, 61, exhibited decreased appetite last week. In his last 24 hours, Ozzie had facial swelling, weakness, and inability to eat or drink. “This is a devastating loss for Zoo Atlanta. While we knew this time would come someday, that inevitability does nothing to stem the deep sadness we feel at losing a legend,” said the zoo’s president Raymond B. King. Ozzie, like his peer the late Willie B., was a symbol of the dramatic rebirth of Zoo Atlanta in the 1980s. He was the only surviving member of the original generation of gorillas who arrived at the with the opening of The Ford African Rain Forest in 1988. He made zoological history in 2009, when he became the first gorilla in the world ever to participate in a voluntary blood pressure reading. Ozzie is survived by daughter Kuchi; sons Kekla, Stadi, and Charlie; granddaughter Lulu; great-granddaughter Andi, and great-grandson Floyd, all of whom live at Zoo Atlanta. His legacy also includes children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren living at other accredited zoos in the U.S. and Canada.

Community Farmers Markets (CFM) is currently accepting vendor applications for the 2022 season at its markets in East Atlanta, Ponce City Market, Virginia Highland, Decatur, Oakhurst, and Grant Park. CFM seeks producers, programs, and partnerships that uphold environmental, social, and economic integrity. All vendors will have access to grants, training, and resources from CFM’s Vendor Support Program as well as vending opportunities at the Fresh MARTA markets. The deadline for applications is midnight on Feb. 4. To learn more and apply, visit this link.

Donors to Atlanta Habitat Home Matters mortgage-relief fund have made record-setting contributions to help 226 families to pay their mortgage during the coronavirus pandemic. The mortgage-relief fund exceeded its fundraising goal of $750,000, raising over $770,000. The organization expected the fund would be temporary when it launched on April 26, 2020. But, with the pandemic, a threat of another COVID variant and rising inflation, Home Matters is now a permanent fund to which individuals, groups, and organizations can help families. Visit this link to donate.