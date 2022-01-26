Stage Door Theatre’s first show of 2022 will be Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest,” according to a press release.

Set in Georgia during the 1920s, the play follows two wealthy bachelors who each pretend to be a man named Earnest to win over two different women. The theatre company will run performances of the show from Feb. 4-20.

“Wilde wrote several pointed and poignant plays in his storied career, but we’re happy to kick off

the new year with a sparkling and hilarious ‘champagne comedy,’” said Kelly Johnston, the director of the show, in the press release. “The true genius of the farce is not the pointed message some of Wilde’s other plays are known for, but the absurd relatability of Wilde’s opinions on triviality and class.”

As of Jan. 1, Stage Door Theatre requires performance attendees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or to provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the performance. Masks are also required. The full COVID-19 policy can be found on Stage Door’s website.

From Feb. 4-20, shows will take place on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., and also Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at Stage Door Theatre’s website, and are $35 for adults, $20 for students, and $15 for kids.