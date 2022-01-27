A Dunwoody police officer was arrested for driving under the influence on Wednesday.

Sgt. Robert Parsons, who works as the public information officer for the Dunwoody Police Department, was arrested on DUI charges on Jan. 26, according to records from the DeKalb County Jail.

A press release from the police department states that Parsons was involved in a single vehicle crash on Sumac Drive in Dunwoody just before midnight on Jan. 25. Dunwoody officers responded to the scene and called the Georgia State Patrol to investigate once they realized Parsons was involved. According to the DPD press release, Parsons was off duty and driving his personal vehicle.

A spokesperson for the Georgia State Patrol said in an emailed statement that the incident and crash reports for the event are not yet ready and the crash is still under investigation. However, preliminary findings from the Georgia State Patrol say Parsons struck a utility pole with his car.

Jail records state that Parsons was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (Less Safe) and Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic. Parsons was previously arrested for a DUI on July 5, 2018. That arrest resulted in a two-year probation and required alcohol assessment.

According to the DPD press release, the department has placed Parsons on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the department is expected to schedule a hearing to determine disciplinary action.

“As law enforcement officers, we are and should be held to the highest standards of conduct whether on or off duty,” said Chief Billy Grogan in the press release. “We will conduct a thorough investigation of this incident and the actions of our officer.”

Parsons is currently incarcerated at the DeKalb County Jail.

Update: this article has been updated with information from the Georgia State Patrol.