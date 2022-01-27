The 12th annual Daddy Daughter Dance hosted by Sandy Springs Recreation and Parks on Feb. 12 offers a new twist, as girls whose fathers aren’t available to accompany them can ask for a dancing partner for the night.

The Sandy Springs Police and Fire departments will provide dancing partners for girls whose fathers are unable to attend.

The dance will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 12 at City Hall, 1 Galambos Way.

Advance tickets are $35 per duo plus $10 for multiple daughters. Tickets at the door will cost $40. Single tickets for girls asking for a dance partner are $10. For scholarship information, contact recreation@sandyspringsga.gov.

Tickets are sold on a first come first-serve basis. To register, visit the registration page and click “activities,” then “Daddy Daughter Dance” or register in-person at City Hall on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A live disc jockey, dance contests, musical games, snacks and refreshments will be featured.

The attire for dads and daughters is business casual to semi-formal.