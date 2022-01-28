In the Fall of 2017, Susan Watson and Michelle Rooks founded the non-profit organization, Daughters Against Alzheimer’s, and launched their signature event, an epic-scale lip sync competition dubbed Battle for the Brain. The event was launched with the intended goal of raising $10 million for research toward Alzheimer’s Disease by 2025, and they’re well on their way.

This year, Battle for the Brain takes over The Coca-Cola Roxy on Thurs., Feb. 3, featuring 10 local acts taking the stage to raise awareness for the cause while having some fun.

Watson and Rooks checked in to give us their Top 5 things about Georgia life.

1. We love fitness! Whether it’s a CardioSculpt class at SculptHouse in Buckhead or a hike on the trails at the Chattahoochee River — or both!

Photo courtesy Yebo Beach Haus.

2. Atlanta’s incredible, international dining scene! One of our favorites is South African fare at Yebo Beach Haus!

3. Travel! As much as we love Atlanta, we love that we can fly just about anywhere in the world directly out of Atlanta thanks to our hometown favorite, Delta Air Lines!

4. Sports! With so many options to choose from the Falcons, Braves, Hawks, United, UGA, Tech, etc., there is never a dull moment.

5. Community – we love pulling together Atlanta’s best artists, athletes, entertainers, and companies in the battle against Alzheimer’s and dementia. Together, we can do anything!