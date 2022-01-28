Three people – John Wesley Wade, Natalie Hanna White, and Chisom Kingston – have been indicted for burning down the Wendy’s restaurant on University Avenue where Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by Atlanta police in June 2020. They were each indicted on two counts of first-degree arson and one count of conspiracy to commit arson, according to a report at the AJC. The shooting of Brooks, who was being arrested for a DUI in the Wendy’s parking lot, touched off a new wave of protests following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Sharice Ingram

A second person involved in the drive-by shooting of a 6-month-old boy on Monday has turned herself into police. Sharice Ingram turned herself in at Atlanta Police headquarters and was charged with party to the crimes of aggravated assault and felony murder. The alleged triggerman, Dequasie Little, was arrested on Tuesday in Decatur.

A fire inside a restroom at Frederick Douglass High School in northwest Atlanta prompted Atlanta Public Schools forced students and teachers to pivot to online learning from home through Feb. 1. School officials said the move was due to repairs, restoration and cleaning that must be completed after the fire. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze.