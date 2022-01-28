Krupana will be serving up Bosnian dishes like this chicken schnitzel sandwich on a Kaiser roll with Balkan influenced kimchi all weekend at Sceptre Brewing Arts in Decatur all weekend.



Below are the weekend events for the ‘who, when, where and what’s cooking’ in the ATL underground dining scene. You will find Instagram links for the pop-up and food truck chefs and the breweries, bars & restaurants who host them. Be sure to check these out to confirm the details as schedules do change (especially with this weekend’s predicted winter weather). Want the content in your inbox? Subscribe to the newsletter or follow along on Instagram.

Got a tip for someone who should be included? See a mistake? Send an email to a.big.fan@punkfoodie.com.

ITP – FRIDAY 1/28/22

DECATUR AREA

📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @gourmet_street_foods (comfort food) from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @smoke.and.honey (Southern food) from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @krupana_atl (Bosnian-ish) from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @threetaverns (Decatur) | @chef_jackson (meal prep) from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @the_bbq_cafe (Decatur) | @gorditasatl (Mexican) from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 @atlantabrewingco (Westside) | @qpasolatingrub (Venezuelan) from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @mascogotacos (tacos) from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

WEST END

📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) from 5:00 PM to 9:30 PM

📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM

📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check Triton’s Instagram account in the AM)

📍 @thewindow.food (Adair Park) | @calaveritasv (vegan) from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

OTHER ITP

📍 @atlantucky (Downtown) | @atlseafoodbags (seafood) from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM

📍 @banshee_eav (EAV) | @screamin_weenies_eav (hot dogs) from 11:00 PM to 2:00 AM

📍 @qommunityeav (EAV) | @eatcaptaintaco (tacos) from 11:00-2PM & 5:00-2AM

📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits from 10:00AM to 2:00 PM

📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM

📍 @eventidebrewing (Grant park) | @lobsterdogsatlanta (lobster rolls) from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM

📍 @parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) from 8:00 PM to 1:00 AM

📍 1066 Fayetteville Rd SE (East Atlanta) | @sistahritas (Mexican) from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @tnnfoodtruck (comfort food) from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @blazincajunatl (Duluth) | @comgahouston (Vietnamese)

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @choatebbq (BBQ)

📍 @lincolnfillstation (Snellville) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza)

📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @southernlocalnuts (roasted nuts) from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @worldfoodtruck.ga (global) from to

📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @lowcomotionatl⁠ (farm to truck) from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @baltimorecrabcakeco (seafood) from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM

📍 @gatecitybrewingco (Roswell) | @azzurriinahurry (pizza) from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @schoolhousebeer (Marietta) | @smokinbbqngrill (BBQ) from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | @cesttoutbon2eat⁠ (New Orleans) from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @rootedtradingco (Powder Springs) | @smithsgourmetcreations (elevated comfort food) from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @meatballerzatl (Italian) from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

SOUTH

📍 @archesbrewing (Hapeville) | @unbelieveganatl (vegan) from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM

📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @themadgreekfood (Greek) from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

ITP – SATURDAY 1/29/22

DECATUR AREA

📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @gourmet_street_foods (comfort food) from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM

📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza) from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @krupana_atl (Bosnian-ish) from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @threetaverns (Decatur) | @chef_jackson (meal prep) from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @decaturlny (Decatur) has Decatur’s First Lunar New Year celebration at Legacy Park with @adobo.atl (Filipino-American), @therealdealbakery (Filipino bakery) and

@sweetauburnbbq (bbq) (see EventBrite invite for details)

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 @roundtripbeer (Underwood Hills) | @mascogotacos (tacos) from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @biteofkorea (fusion Korean) from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM

📍 850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) from 12:00 PM to 5:30 PM

WEST END

📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @riasbabybird (brunch) from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM & @mamisempanadas (empanadas) from 5:00 PM to 9:30 PM

📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM

📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check Triton’s Instagram account in the AM)

📍 Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

📍 @metatl (Adair Park) | @beynanassweets (banana pudding) @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

📍 @thewindow.food (Adair Park) | @carrotdogatl (carrot hot dogs) from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

OTHER ITP

📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM

📍 @gatoatl (Candler Park) hosts Taiwanese brunch with @itsmightyhans (Taiwanese-American) from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

📍 @orpheusbrewing (Morningside-Lenox Park) | @smoke.and.honey (Southern food) from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM

📍 @parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) from 8:00 PM to 1:00 AM

📍 @qommunityeav (EAV) | @eatcaptaintaco (tacos) & @wesukisukieav (Vietnamese) (check times and pre-order instructions)

📍 @banshee_eav (EAV) | @screamin_weenies_eav (hot dogs) from 11:00 PM to 2:00 AM

📍 1066 Fayetteville Rd SE (East Atlanta) | @sistahritas (Mexican) from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @nanashouseco (cakes & quesadillas) from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM

📍 @blazincajunatl (Duluth) | @comgahouston (Vietnamese)

📍 @lincolnfillstation (Snellville) | @worldfoodtruck.ga (global)

📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @pats.poutine (poutine) from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM

📍 @pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) | @mascogotacos (tacos) from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM

📍 @sixbridgesbrewing (John’s Creek) | @officialstreeteats (comfort food) from 4:00 PM to

📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @islandchefcafe (Bahamian)

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @meatballerzatl (Italian) from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @elcuatefoods (Mexican) from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @shakerattleandrolls (burgers) from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | @mauiwowiehotchicken_ (Nashville chicken) from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM

📍 @gatecitybrewingco (Roswell) | @qpasolatingrub (Venezuelan) from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM

📍 @variantbrewingcompany (Roswell) | @yaardie.eats (Chinese Jamaican) from 12:30 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @made_with_love_soul_food (soul food) from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @ironmongerbrewing (Marietta) | @thecereallab (desserts)

📍 @redharebrewing (Marietta) | @calaveritasv (vegan) from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

📍 @schoolhousebeer (Marietta) | @dafryguyatl (comfort food) from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @rootedtradingco (Powder Springs) | @rachels_sweet_treats_boutique (comfort food) from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @af7_bbq (BBQ)

SOUTH

📍 @archesbrewing (Hapeville) | @smokeystevesbbq (BBQ) from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM

📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @azucar_cuban_cuisine (Cuban) from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM

ITP – SUNDAY 1/30/22

DECATUR AREA

📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @gourmet_street_foods (comfort food) from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM

📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @pats.poutine (poutine) from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM

📍 @aefarmersmarket (Avondale Estates) | @sugarloafatl (baked goods) from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

📍 @innervoicebrewing (Decatur) | @calaveritasv (vegan) from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM

📍 @threetaverns (Decatur) | @smoke.and.honey (Southern food) from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @krupana_atl (Bosnian-ish) from 12:00 PM to sold out

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @pats.poutine (poutine) from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

📍 850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) from 12:00 PM to 5:30 PM

WEST END

📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @riasbabybird (brunch) from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

& @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) from 5:00 PM to 9:30 PM

📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM

📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check Triton’s Instagram account in the AM)

📍 @metatl (Adair Park) | @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

OTHER ITP

📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM

📍 @evergreenbutcherandbaker (Kirkwood) | gourmet hamburgers from 1:00 PM to sold out

📍 @gatoatl (Candler Park) | @gigisitaliankitchen (Italian) from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @pokemoto_atl (poke) from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM

📍 @blazincajunatl (Duluth) | @comgahouston (Vietnamese)

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @myvietnamesefoodmobile2020 (Vietnamese)

📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @vanilla_crepes (Mexican, French, American) from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM

📍 @pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) | @thiccburgers (burgers) @thecereallab (desserts) from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM

📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @breakdownburger (burgers)

📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza) from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | Chucks Cheese Steaks (cheese steaks) from 12:30 PM to 7:00 PM

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @thepickleatl (tex-mex + cajun) from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM

📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | Der Wurst Meister (sausages) from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @worldfoodtruck.ga (global)

SOUTH

📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @bluenomadgrill (Asian) from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM