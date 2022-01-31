Fulton DA Fani Willis

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has requested the FBI perform a risk assessment of the county courthouse and government center as well as provide protection services following comments from former President Donald Trump.



According to the Associated Press, Willis sent the letter to the Atlanta field office on Sunday after Trump’s comments during a rally in Texas, where he continued to make unproven claims the election was stolen from him due to voter fraud.



Trump called prosecutors investigating his alleged election tampering “vicious, horrible people.”



“If these radical, vicious, racist prosecutors do anything wrong or illegal, I hope we are going to have in this country the biggest protest we have ever had in Washington, D.C, in New York, in Atlanta and elsewhere,” Trump said during the Saturday night rally.

Willis noted that Trump’s comments were especially alarming after he promised pardons to those involved in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year if he is re-elected president.

“We must work together to keep the public safe and ensure that we do not have a tragedy in Atlanta similar to what happened at the United State’s Capitol on January 6, 2021,” Willis said in her letter.



Trump’s comments came after the Fulton County Superior Court agreed to impanel a special grand jury to investigate the former president’s alleged attempt to overthrow the election in Georgia.