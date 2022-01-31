Atrium at Ponce City Market

Atrium, the colorful new restaurant from Tal Baum’s Oliva Restaurant Group, opened today in the Central Food Hall at Ponce City Market. The American-European inspired menu is served in The Bistro and hand-crafted cocktails in The Parlor. Find out more at @atriumatl.

Charleston-based coffee shop The Daily has opened an Atlanta outpost 763 Trabert Ave. in the Berkeley Park neighborhood. Along with coffee drinks, the menu includes breakfast sandwiches, bowls, wraps, and salads. Find out more @thedailyatl.

Desta

Desta Ethiopian Kitchen has opened its third location at Westside Village, 2250 Marietta Blvd., serving up tibs platters, fish dulet, and beef or lentil sambusas. More details @destaethiopiankitchen.

Black Coffee is now open at 131 Walker St. in Castleberry Hill serving up coffees, teas, pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and more. Details @blackcoffeeatl.

Kamayan ATL

Incoming

Big Game: Sustainable herd” meats including elk, boar, and reindeer. It’s hunting lodge meets sports bar in Old Fourth Ward. (Any minute now)

Kamayan ATL: Filipino pop-up opens brick & mortar on Buford Highway. (Any minute now)

Victory: Seafood and hookah at former Baraonda space in Midtown. (Spring)

Yeppa & Co.: Italian eatery in former Biltong Bar space at Buckhead Village. (Summer)