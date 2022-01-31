In honor of Black History Month, the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber will host a luncheon with Ambassador Andrew Young.

The event is set for Feb. 9 at City Springs.

Former Atlanta Mayor, U.S. Representative and U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young. (Special)

Young was an early leader in the Civil Rights Movement and confidant to Martin Luther King Jr. He’s served as a member of the U.S. Congress, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and a two-term mayor of Atlanta. He later established the Andrew J. Young Foundation, which focuses on education and human rights issues.

“You can give him credit for a lot of things that really made this city a global city, from his work with the expansion of the airport, as well as his key role in bringing the Olympics here in 1996,” said Cory Jackson, a senior vice president with Truist who leads the chamber’s diversity, equity and inclusion committee.

Young, who will turn 90 in March, will discuss topics including civil rights and the work of his foundation. Registration is required for the event.