A rendering of the new apartment building at The Works.

Selig Development and real estate company GID have partnered for a 306-unit apartment building at The Works development on the Upper Westside.

The apartment building will complete phase one of The Works, which is already home to 160,000 square feet of retail and 120,000 square feet of office. The apartments will be located at the entrance of the 80-acre development along Chattahoochee Avenue.

The project, designed by RJTR and built by contractor Brasfield and Gorrie, will include a mix of floorplans, comprising 70% one-bedroom and 30% two-bedroom apartments.

Future residents will be able to enjoy state-of-the-art amenities that open onto The Camp greenspace, such as a pool, indoor/outdoor clubroom, fitness center and co-working spaces. Residents will also be just steps from the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall.