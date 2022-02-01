Tim Keane

Atlanta Planning Commissioner Tim Keane will leave city hall after accepting a similar job in an undisclosed city. Since his arrival in 2015, Keane led creation of the city’s new planning guide, The Atlanta City Design, as well as making operational improvements to permitting and inspections. He also faced controversy from neighborhoods after pushing for dramatic zoning changes in the city, including allowance of “accessory dwelling units” to create more density.

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating five shootings that have occurred since Jan. 28, including one homicide. The latest happened Tuesday morning at a Circle K on Northside Drive near Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The occupants of two cars were involved in a dispute and a female passenger was shot during the altercation. She’s in stable condition and a suspect is in custody. On Jan. 29, a man was shot and killed and three others wounded during a dispute outside a deli on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. APD also announced it has secured an arrest warrant for a homicide that occurred Jan. 26 at Blue Flame Lounge in northwest Atlanta. Investigators are searching for Dedric Howard, 25, for the fatal shooting of Dishawn Marquise Lee Herndon, 21.

Zillow reports that the Atlanta housing market gained $147 billion in 2021, making the city the 14th most valuable out of the 50 largest U.S. metros. Other key takeaways from the report:

Atlanta’s housing market is now worth $460 billion more than it was a decade ago.

Across the state of Georgia, the housing market is worth $1.03 trillion.

There are now 14 states with more than $1 trillion in housing value, including Georgia.

