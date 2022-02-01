The home at 29 Wing Mill Road. (Photo courtesy of SET Real Estate Group at Compass.)

The former home of Sandy Springs’ first mayor is about to hit the market.

Located at 29 Wing Mill Rd. in Sandy Springs, the house was built and designed by Dr. Eva Galambos and her husband, John, in 1992.

Galambos is known as the “mother” of Sandy Springs as she led the charge to incorporate the city and served as its first mayor. Galambos died in 2015 at age 87.

Her former home sits on a 1.43-acre site with 120-degree views of the Chattahoochee River. It’s located in the Grogan’s Bluff neighborhood.

“This is where the City of Sandy Springs came alive,” says information provided to Reporter Newspapers by listing agents Mike Toltzis and Inna Eidelman of SET Real Estate Group at Compass.

The home features four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. It has been fully renovated, according to the listing information.

The home is expected to go on the market on Thursday. The list price is $849,000.

Take a look inside: