Public safety officials are offering a $15,000 reward for information about the death of 31-year-old Matthew Wilson, a doctor killed in Brookhaven on Jan. 16.

After responding to reports of shots fired around the 3600 block of Buford Highway on Jan. 16, Police found Wilson inside an apartment with one gunshot wound to the head. Wilson, originally from Chertsey, Surrey, England, was in town visiting loved ones. Police believe the incident was random.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta, a program which allows people to report crimes anonymously, is offering the $15,000 reward to anyone who offers information that leads to an arrest in Wilson’s death.