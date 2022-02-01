The small Georgia town of Buckhead is ready to fight for its name.

According to a report in the Morgan County Citizen, Buckhead officials plan to hire Atlanta-based law firm Taylor, English, Duma LLP just as an effort to create “Buckhead City” from Atlanta tries to gain ground in the state legislature.

The Morgan County Citizen cites an agreement from the law firm that says: “We have been engaged to represent the Town of Buckhead to prepare a letter of protest against the application for ‘BUCKHEAD CITY’ and other efforts to prevent a second municipality from being named ‘Buckhead’ and other matters that may arise.”

A developer with an interest in the area agreed to pay the legal fees, says the newspaper.

Buckhead, Ga. is located east of Madison. It was incorporated in 1908 and has a population of less than 200 people, according to the Georgia Municipal Association.

Buckhead Mayor Drew Miller has previously said the town doesn’t approve of anyone else using the Buckhead name. “We had it first and we’ve been around longer,” Miller told the AJC in December.