An 89-year-old Dunwoody man has logged 20 million steps during his daily walks.

Robert White (Special)

Robert White was honored with the statue of a fox and a certificate by Dunwoody Place, the independent living home where he resides, to mark the occasion.

“He is ‘quick as a fox’, and we are excited to see what his next goal will be,” says Tiffany Cox, Dunwoody Place’s Life Enrichment Director

White walks 15,000 to 16,000 steps a day and reached 20 million on Jan. 25, the facility said in a press release.