The Atlanta Science Festival (ASF) returns March 12-26 with more than 100 interactive and educational events featuring in-person, COVID-safe activities and online events.

The ninth annual festival culminates with the Exploration Expo, a big science party in Piedmont Park.

The 2022 edition of ASF will give kids and adults the opportunity to dive into a range of topics from environmental science, earth and space, and animals to science and the arts, science and society, and health and the human body.

Nature walks, creature encounters, hands-on experiments, science-themed performances, and much more pack the two-week event calendar.

A few highlights include:

Drive-In Demos: Chemistry From Your Car: Emory chemists present a live-action chemistry demo show featuring fire, ice, bubbles, and a cloud. The audience watches from the comfort of their vehicles.



11 Alive StormTrackers: The Science Behind Tracking Thunderstorms : Explore the science behind storms and storm tracking, including thunderstorm life cycle and forecasting, and how radar allows us to see a slice of a thunderstorm.



: Explore the science behind storms and storm tracking, including thunderstorm life cycle and forecasting, and how radar allows us to see a slice of a thunderstorm. Conversations in Creativity : This thought-provoking discussion about the intersection of art and science features Atlanta-based artist and architect Amy Landesberg, Georgia Tech mathematician/physicist Elisabetta Matsumoto, and representatives of Science Gallery at Emory University, a new exhibition gallery where science and art collide.



Exploration Expo: The finale will feature interactive science booths and live science presentations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 26. at Piedmont Park. The event is free.

“The Atlanta Science Festival has become synonymous with engaging and accessible science exploration for all ages, while celebrating diversity and our city as a science hub,” says Meisa Salaita, executive co-director of Science ATL – the engineers of the Atlanta Science Festival.

For the full schedule and more information, visit AtlantaScienceFestival.org.