The Brookhaven City Council will hold its annual retreat in person on Feb. 5.

The council retreat, also called the “Council Advance,” will be held at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina at 4000 Summit Boulevard. The meeting takes place every year to discuss upcoming projects and initiatives for the year.

The meeting is open to the public. The meeting took place virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will take place in person this year with no virtual option for attendance. A city spokesperson said masks and social distancing will be in place.

The agenda for the advance has not yet been posted online, but according to a city spokesperson, that agenda will include discussions on the city’s Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), and discussions about the Special Services District that the council approved at a Dec. 14, 2021 meeting. The Special Services District is a tax district that would have certain business owners in the city pay more in property taxes to help fund infrastructure improvements.

The advance will also include discussions about the city’s 10-year history project, which is a city initiative to document the first 10 years of Brookhaven’s history. Council members will also have the opportunity to give presentations about their districts.

The meeting is expected to begin at 8 a.m. and last until 2 p.m.