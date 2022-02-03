A driver was trapped in a ravine. (Photos from Sandy Springs Fire Department)

The Sandy Springs Fire Department said they rescued a driver trapped in a 40-foot-deep ravine.

Fire personnel, along with paramedics from the American Medical Response, responded to call about a car in a ravine Wednesday night, according to a Facebook post. The driver had lost control and plunged into the ravine, becoming trapped in the vehicle.

“SSFD personnel had to deploy a rope system to extricate the patient from the ravine,” the fire department said.

The patient was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.