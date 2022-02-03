Dunwoody is accepting nominations for its Sustainability Hero Awards.

The city is accepting nominations for the 2021 awards, which began in 2012 and honor individuals and organizations dedicated to sustainable practices. The awards are presented by the Dunwoody Sustainability Committee.

Last year’s winners were community advocate Pattie Baker and the nonprofit Chattahoochee Riverkeeper. Baker is a founder of the Dunwoody Community Garden, and Chattahoochee Riverkeeper is an organization that works to preserve and restore the Chattahoochee River Basin.

“Through this program, we hope to inspire everyone to see how they can take part in protecting our natural resources and improving our community,” said Allegra DeNooyer, planner and staff liaison to Dunwoody’s Sustainability Committee, in a press release. “We look forward to opening the nomination process and learning more about local individuals and groups going above and beyond to support and appreciate our natural world.”



The city will accept nominations through Feb. 25. Interested residents, nonprofits, or other businesses can participate by filling out an online nomination form. All nominees must be residents of Dunwoody or be businesses that are licensed within the city or have “clear ties to sustainable initiatives” in the city, according to the press release.