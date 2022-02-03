This Sunday, Georgia Beer Garden in Sweet Auburn will be hosting Bien Vegano, a kitchen takeover powered by VeganX and My Abuela’s Food, offering up vegan Puerto Rican and Mexican food.



ITP – FRIDAY 2/4/22

DECATUR AREA

📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @mrsrosa_ (Venezuelan) 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @smoke.and.honey (Southern food) 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @rising.son (Avondale Estates) | @bryanfurmanbbq (BBQ) 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; RSVP via bpopsup@gmail.com

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @broncos_burgers (burgers) 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 @atlantabrewingco (Westside) | @rollinupeggrolls (Egg rolls) 6:30 PM to

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @mascogotacos (tacos) 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM

📍 @steadyhand_beer_co (Blandtown) | @atlantapizzatruck (pizza) 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM

WEST END

📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM

📍 @mondaynightgarage (West End) | @trapsushi_atl (Sushi) 9:00 PM to 1:00 AM

📍 @thewindow.food (Adair Park) | @calaveritasv (vegan) 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)

📍 Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

OTHER ITP

📍 @atlantucky (Downtown) | @atlseafoodbags (seafood) 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM

📍 @banshee_eav (EAV) | @screamin_weenies_eav (hot dogs) 11:00 PM to 2:00 AM

📍 @qommunityeav (EAV) | @sosofedatl (Lao) 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits 10:00AM to 2:00 PM

📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM

📍 @greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @loveatwurstsight (hot dogs) 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM

📍 @parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) 8:00 PM to 1:00 AM

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) | @azucar_cuban_cuisine (Cuban) 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM

📍 @sixbridgesbrewing (John’s Creek) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza)

📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @blknblubbq (BBQ)

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @yaardie.eats (Chinese Jamaican)

📍 3204 Tucker Norcross Rd (Tucker) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM

WAY NORTHEAST

📍 @ironshieldbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @twofoxfarmtruck (farm to truck) 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @slowpourbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @azucar_cuban_cuisine (Cuban) 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

📍 @nofobrewco (Cumming) | @artisanheatbistro (wood fired pizza) 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @monkeywrenchbrewing (Suwanee) | @flavatrain_atl (comfort food) 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @stillfirebrewing (Suwanee) | @meatballerzatl (Italian) 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @schoolhousebeer (Marietta) | @blackmarketbarbecuega (BBQ) 4:00 PM to 9:30 PM

📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | @islandchefcafe (Bahamian) 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @rootedtradingco (Powder Springs) | @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @choatebbq (BBQ)

SOUTH

📍 @archesbrewing (Hapeville) | @unbelieveganatl (vegan) 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM

📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @PTC Grill (panini) 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

ITP – SATURDAY 2/5/22

DECATUR AREA

📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @mrsrosa_ (Venezuelan) 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM

📍 @rising.son (Avondale Estates) | @bryanfurmanbbq (BBQ) 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @broncos_burgers (burgers) 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @threetaverns (Decatur) | @smoke.and.honey (Southern food) 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 @roundtripbeer (Underwood Hills) | @cubanosatl (Cuban sandwiches) 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @azucar_cuban_cuisine (Cuban) 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM

📍 850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) 12:00 PM to 5:30 PM

📍 @atlantabrewingco (Westside) | @smokeystevesbbq (BBQ) 2:00 PM to

WEST END

📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM & @atljerkking (jerk chicken) 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @metatl (Adair Park) | @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM

📍 @thewindow.food (Adair Park) | @carrotdogatl (carrot hot dogs) 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

📍 Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

OTHER ITP

📍 @banshee_eav (EAV) | @screamin_weenies_eav (hot dogs) 11:00 PM to 2:00 AM

📍 1066 Fayetteville Rd SE (East Atlanta) | @sistahritas (Mexican) 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM

📍 @qommunityeav (EAV) | @sosofedatl (Lao) 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM

📍 @estrellitafilipino (Grant Park) | @sevenfingersbakedgoods (Filipino bakery) 11:00 AM to sold out

📍 @gatoatl (Candler Park) hosts Taiwanese brunch with @itsmightyhans (Taiwanese-American) 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

📍 @greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @green4lifeatl (health food) @sofishticatedseafood (seafood) 12:00-4:00 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM

📍 @parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) 8:00 PM to 1:00 AM

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @tnnfoodtruck (comfort food) 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM

📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @rosaschickenandwaffles (chicken & waffles) 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM

📍 @pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) | @mascogotacos (tacos) 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM

📍 @snellvillefarmersmarket (Snellville) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza)

📍 @tancha.doraville (Doraville) | @crinklesbynina (desserts) 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM

📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @azzurriinahurry (pizza)

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @6packsubs (Vietnamese street food)

📍 3204 Tucker Norcross Rd (Tucker) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM

WAY NORTHEAST

📍 @ironshieldbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @lowcomotionatl⁠ (farm to truck) 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @slowpourbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @choatebbq (BBQ) 1:00 PM to 8:30 PM

📍 @monkeywrenchbrewing (Suwanee) | @twofoxfarmtruck (farm to truck) 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @stillfirebrewing (Suwanee) | @chuystacoz (Mexican) 1:00 PM to 10:00 PM

📍 @nofobrewco (Cumming) | @themadgreekfood (Greek) 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | Gourmet Creations (comfort food) 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @gatecitybrewingco (Roswell) | @cubanosatl (Cuban sandwiches) 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM

📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | @mauiwowiehotchicken_ (Nashville chicken) 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM

📍 @rootedtradingco (Powder Springs) | @smithsgourmetcreations (elevated comfort food) & @rachels_sweet_treats_boutique (comfort food) 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

📍 @schoolhousebeer (Marietta) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza) 2:00 PM to 9:30 PM

📍 @shivamchaat (Marietta) has Makke ki Roti Sarson ka Saag 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @islandchefcafe (Bahamian) 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @joeslonestartacos (tacos)

SOUTH

📍 @archesbrewing (Hapeville) | @pats.poutine (poutine) 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM

📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @360foodtruck (comfort food) 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @ptc.farmersmarket (Peachtree City) | @themadgreekfood (Greek) 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM

ITP – SUNDAY 2/6/22

DECATUR AREA

📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @mrsrosa_ (Venezuelan) 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM

📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | Big Pat’s BBQ (BBQ) 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @broncos_burgers (burgers) 12:00 PM to sold out

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @officialstreeteats (comfort food) 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

📍 @steadyhand_beer_co (Blandtown) | @cubanosatl (Cuban sandwiches) 2:00 PM to

📍 850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) 12:00 PM to 5:30 PM

WEST END

📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @riasbabybird (brunch) 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM & @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @metatl (Adair Park) | @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM

📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)

OTHER ITP

📍 @amanoatl (O4W) hosts BOK block party with lots of chefs 11:00 PM to 3:00 PM

📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM

📍 @evergreenbutcherandbaker (Kirkwood) | hamburgers 1:00 PM to sold out

📍 @gabeergarden (Sweet Auburn) hosts @bienveganoatl, a kitchen takeover powered by @veganxatl (vegan Mexican) & @myabuelasfood (Puerto Rican) 1:00 PM to sold out

📍 @gatoatl (Candler Park) | @gigisitaliankitchen (Italian) 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @calaveritasv (vegan) 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM

📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @smoke.and.honey (Southern food) 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @momo.food.truck (Malaysian)

📍 3204 Tucker Norcross Rd (Tucker) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM

WAY NORTHEAST

📍 @nofobrewco (Cumming) | @azzurriinahurry (pizza) 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM

📍 @slowpourbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @nanashouseco (cakes & quesadillas) 12:15 PM to 7:00 PM

📍 @socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | @biscuitsnbrunch (brunch) 12:30 PM to 8:00 PM

📍 @stillfirebrewing (Suwanee) | R&B Soul Food (soul food) 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @shakerattleandrolls (burgers) 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM

📍 @shivamchaat (Marietta) has Makke ki Roti Sarson ka Saag 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM

📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | Der Wurst Meister (sausages) 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @yaardie.eats (Chinese Jamaican)

📍 @variantbrewingcompany (Roswell) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza)

SOUTH

📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @georgia_tacos (tacos) 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM