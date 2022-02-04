A local Dunwoody establishment is celebrating 25 years of service.

The Dunwoody Tavern will be celebrating its “Silver Jubilee” this year with an event on Feb. 26, according to a press release. The celebration would have been held last year, but was delayed due to COVID-19.

Huw Thomas, president of The Dunwoody Restaurant Group, established The Dunwoody Tavern in 1996. The tavern features British pub fare and beer.

The celebration will take place on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. at the tavern, located at 5488 Chamblee Dunwoody Road. Festivities will include a silent auction, with all funds raised donated to Camp Twin Lakes, a children’s charity in Milledgeville. The evening will also include giveaways and music.