Gavin Godfrey. Photo by Kelsey Ryan

Atlanta’s newest source for local news launched on Monday. Capital B is a national news site about Black America, and Atlanta is home to its first local newsroom. Gavin Godfrey is Capital B’s Atlanta editor, and is no stranger to local journalism. He has written for Atlanta Magazine, Creative Loafing, and Canopy Atlanta. His work has also appeared on CNN, NPR, and Vice.

In honor of Capital B’s launch, we asked Gavin to give us his top five something, and he chose his Top 5 Things to Love about Black Atlanta.

1. Black history: Most tourist guide books will tell you to make stops at the King Center and the Center for Civil and Human Rights, and they should. However, the Apex Museum on Auburn Ave. (or a walk through Sweet Auburn), Atlanta University Center, Hammonds House Museum (reopening this spring) and the Wren’s Nest in West End should also be on your list.

2. Black arts and comedy: Probably some of the most underappreciated (and underfunded) creatives in the city are Black artists. Chances are you’ve seen their work, but didn’t realize it. I’m always on the lookout for work from Sean Fahie, FRKO, Dubelyoo, and Fabian Williams. When I want to see Atlanta poke fun at itself, I’m looking to Mark Kendall.

3. Black makers + designers: I like watching brands grow from the ground up, so seeing folks like OriginalFani Design, Admiral Row, Chilly-O, and Mifland have continued success is inspiring. For vintage gems, I’m a big fan of Versus ATL.

4. Black-owned restaurants: If we’re talking BBQ, gotta roll with my OG favorite, Daddy Dz or Todd Richards’ new-ish spot, Lake & Oak. Others I love to drop in on are Le Petit Marche, Tassili’s Raw Reality, and Slutty Vegan.

Kentucky Mud photo courtesy Atlantucky.

5. The rise of Black-owned breweries: Look, Black folks love beer, too. So it’s crazy to think that Hippin’ Hops in East Atlanta Village made history as the first Black-owned brewery in the state just last year, but here we are. I live in East Lake, so I’m really excited about their future second location at Hosea Williams Drive and Second Ave. By the time this is published, Atlantucky from Nappy Roots should be open in Castleberry Hill. Go there, and hope they have the Atlantucky Mud on tap. Bonus: It’s not beer, but if you’re in the market for some vino, hit up 3 Parks Wine Shop which borders Ormewood, Glenwood, and Grant Park.