Zoe Robinson (SSPD)

Sandy Springs resident Zoe Robinson was one of two drivers who died as a result of an accident involving a wrong-way driver on Ga. 400 that struck another vehicle near the Roberts Drive overpass.

A blue 2015 Hyundai Sonata driven by Damis Lider, 32, of Clarkston, entered Ga. 400’s southbound lanes driving the wrong way – north – on the highway, Sandy Springs Police reported. As Lider’s vehicle traveled the wrong way, it struck a blue 2016 Hyundai Sonata driven by Robinson, 24, of Sandy Springs, who was driving south in the southbound lanes.

Both drivers received fatal injuries as a result of the head-on collision and were pronounced dead on the scene. They were the sole occupants of their respective vehicles.

Damis Lider (SSPD)

Sandy Springs Police and the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the two drivers.

The Sandy Springs Police Department reported receiving multiple calls at 5:30 a.m. of a wrong-way driver traveling north in the southbound lanes of Ga. 400. As they responded, the calls changed to reports of a motor vehicle crash, the agency said on Facebook.

Traffic Unit Investigators ask that anyone who witnessed the crash or might have any information to contact Officer Gilmore at SGilmore@SandySpringsGa.Gov.