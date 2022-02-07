Decide DeKalb will spotlight Black-owned businesses throughout Black History Month, including a Dunwoody spa.

Decide DeKalb, also known as DeKalb County’s Development Authority, will be using a campaign called “Look At Us” throughout the month of February to feature Black-owned businesses on its social platforms, according to a press release.

See more

The campaign will feature a business leader in the community every Tuesday and Thursday in February. One of the businesses included will be Skinfinity Esthetics, a spa in Dunwoody.

“Small businesses have experienced unprecedented challenges since March 2020,” said Dorian DeBarr, president of Decide DeKalb, in the press release. “While Decide DeKalb is committed to assisting all businesses in the county, acknowledging the unwavering perseverance and determination of some of our black entrepreneurs during Black History Month is more than appropriate.”

Decide DeKalb has already spotlighted C.D. Moody Construction and Squash Blossom Boutique on its Instagram account.