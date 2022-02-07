Former Atlanta Mayor, U.S. Representative and U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young. (Special)

A four-day celebration to mark Andrew Young’s 90th birthday is set for March 9 – 12.



The event, organized by the Andrew J. Young Foundation, will have “Peace and Reconciliation” as its theme to honor the civil rights leader, former mayor of Atlanta, and U.S. Ambassador.

Starting at noon on March 9, the 90 Minutes of Global Prayer for World Peace livestream will take place, featuring the Trey Clegg Singers, church choirs, an opening prayer from Rev. Dwight Andrews, and messages from spiritual leaders from around the world. The event will be highlighted by a “Peace and Reconciliation” sermon by Young.

On March 10 at 10a.m., a 90-minute Walk for Peace and Reconciliation will begin at Centennial Olympic Park with elected officials, dignitaries, and celebrities with opening remarks from Young. The walk will conclude at the Rodney Cook Sr. Peace Park in Vine City.

On March 11 the exhibit “The Many Lives of Andrew Young” will open at the Millennium Gate Museum in Atlantic Station and will highlight the different eras of Young’s life and accomplishments in different decades. During this VIP opening reception an accompanying coffee table book, written by Ernie Suggs and published by NewSouth Books, will be released. The Millennium Candler Peace & Justice Prize Ceremony will also honor Dr. Shin Dae-yong. Following the VIP opening, the exhibit will be open to the public beginning March 12.

On March 12 the celebration will conclude with a 90th birthday gala at The World Congress Center, which will raise funds to further the mission of Young’s foundation. The evening will feature tributes from individuals, to be announced, along with an amazing array of talent in music and song.

For tickets and more details, visit www.andrewyoung90.com.