A sewage leak disrupted the day at Dunwoody High School on Monday, causing the need to relocate two classrooms of students, according to the school district.

A Twitter account called Dunwoody Community first posted about the sewage spill just before noon on Feb. 7, and later shared a video of the spill just before 2 p.m.

"Partial lockdown at Dunwoody High School just announced by principal, due to sewage on the first floor of building," — Dunwoody Community, February 7, 2022

“Partial lockdown at Dunwoody High School just announced by principal, due to sewage on the first floor of building,” reads the tweet.

The DeKalb County School District confirmed the spill in an emailed statement, and said the sewage was discovered coming from a first-floor bathroom drain around 11 a.m. Students in two classrooms had to be relocated to other rooms while the spill was cleaned. The drain was fixed by 1 p.m.

Dunwoody High School has had sewage issues in the past. In 2018, a sewage spill in the hallways led the school to close some bathrooms. The school itself was not closed in light of the spill.

A representative for Dunwoody High School did not return a request for comment.