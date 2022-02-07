Clockwise from top left: Ben Harper, Old Crow Medicine Show, The War and Treaty, Mike Killeen Band, S.G. Goodman, and Sun Volt.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Feb. 10, at noon for the upcoming Amplify Decatur Music Festival featuring Ben Harper, Old Crow Medicine Show, Son Volt, The War and Treaty, S.G. Goodman, and Mike Killeen Band.



The festival will take place April 23 from 2 to 11 p.m. in the downtown Decatur Square. Tickets will range from $75-$275 and will be available at AmplifyDecatur.org.

Amplify Decatur will also feature a series of events in and around the Decatur Square on Friday, April 22 and a show at Eddie’s Attic on the evening of Sunday, April 24. Artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

Amplify Decatur is presented by Lenz and produced in partnership with Eddie’s Attic. All proceeds will be directed to Decatur Cooperative Ministry (DCM) to aid their efforts to prevent and alleviate homelessness in Decatur and DeKalb County.

The 2021 festival weekend was held in October and featured Indigo Girls, John Paul White, Rodney Crowell, Blind Boys of Alabama, and Michelle Malone, and raised $50,000 for DCM.

“We’re excited about this incredible group of performers, and the opportunity to continue to support Decatur Cooperative Ministry’s vital work in our community,” said Drew Robinson, president of the Amplify My Community board. “We are eternally grateful to the city of Decatur, Eddie’s Attic, and so many incredible sponsors, especially Lenz, for making our community stronger through the power of live music.”