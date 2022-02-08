Brookhaven has added more music acts to the lineup for this year’s 2022 Cherry Blossom Festival.

The music and arts festival will take place March 26-27 at Blackburn Park at 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road. Americana artist Anderson East will headline on March 27, according to a press release. The city previously announced Joan Jett and the Blackhearts as the March 26 headliner.

Other artists set to play on March 26 include singer-songwriter Howie Day, a jam band called Dumpstaphunk, singer-songwriter Mike Kinnebrew, and singer Kaylin Amaro. On March 27, artists include the southern rock band Drivin N Cryin, country singer Morgan Wade, and singer-songwriter Brendan Abernathy.

“What better way to kick off the 2022 festival season,” said Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst in the press release. “We continue to be grateful for our partnership with Live Nation in bringing these A+ acts to Brookhaven.”

A more detailed schedule for the festival is expected to be released at a later date.