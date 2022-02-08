Atlanta Police Officer David Rodgers

Atlanta Police Officer David Rodgers is recovering at Grady Hospital after being shot six times by a wanted street gang member later taken into custody. Rodgers was shot Monday during the incident on Old Hapeville Road when he attempted to arrest Christian Eppinger, 22, a known member of the Young Slime Life gang wanted on armed robbery and assault charges. Rodgers was shot in his right shoulder, right leg, and the back of his head during the incident. Eppinger was taken into custody after he ran into a nearby apartment building. He was denied bond at a Tuesday court hearing. APD officials said Rodgers has a long recovery ahead of him.

Spelman College was put on lockdown and classes cancelled on Tuesday after receiving its third bomb threat this year. No device was found on the campus. The FBI is investigating bomb threats to Spelman and other historically Black colleges and universities across the country as potential hate crimes.

At the request of former President Donald Trump, Vernon Jones has ended his Georgia gubernatorial bid and endorsed fellow Republican David Perdue to primary incumbent Brian Kemp. Jones, the former Democratic state house member and DeKalb County CEO, said he would instead seek election to the 10th U.S. Congressional District, which already has a dozen Republican contenders.