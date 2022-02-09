Dunwoody’s annual Lemonade Days Festival is set to take place from April 20-24.

The Dunwoody Preservation Trust, an organization dedicated to preserving the history of Dunwoody, announced the return of the festival with a press release on Feb. 9. The festival was canceled in 2020 and postponed in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the press release, this year’s festival marks the 24th anniversary of a tornado that badly affected Dunwoody neighborhoods in 1998, leading to the first Lemonade Days that was held as a relief effort for affected families.

This year’s festival will feature carnival rides, a petting zoo, pony rides, and the Preservation Trust’s annual singing competition, Dunwoody Idol. There will also be multiple food, beverage, and craft vendors to browse through over the course of the five-day festival.

The festival will take place at Brook Run Park at 4770 N. Peachtree Road from April 20-24. Hours of operation on April 20-22 will be 4-10 p.m.; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on April 23; and noon to 6 p.m. on April 24.

Wristbands for unlimited rides will cost $20 on April 20-21 and $25 on April 22-24. Single tickets can be purchased for $1.25.