Maynard Jackson High School in Grant Park is operating under a “soft lockdown” after anonymous threats of violence, according to a statement from Atlanta Public Schools.



While the statement didn’t elaborate on the threats, parents on social media indicated that the “soft lockdown” had been ongoing for three days and that bomb threats were called into the school.

According to the statement, a “soft lockdown” limits movement throughout the building and students are eating lunch in their classrooms. Additional security personnel is at the school, along with K9 units.

Here is the full statement released by APS:



Out of an abundance of caution, Maynard Jackson High School is operating under a soft lockdown (limited movement throughout the building, lunch in classrooms) after a threat of violence against the school was made anonymously earlier this morning. The Atlanta Public Schools Police Department has provided added security personnel at the school as well as K9 units to conduct searches and secure the building. APSPD investigators have been on site, collecting and reviewing any evidence as it relates to the origin and validity of these threats.

The threats of violence at Maynard Jackson High come amid ongoing bomb threats to historically Black colleges and universities in Atlanta and around the country. The FBI is investigating the threats as potential hate crimes.



On Tuesday, Spelman College cancelled classes and closed the campus after receiving its third bomb threat this year.