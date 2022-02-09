Looking for something to do with your dearly beloved over Valentine’s Day weekend? We’ve got suggestions. Orchid Daze

Orchid Daze at Atlanta Botanical Garden

Artist Kristine Mays’ life-sized, three-dimensional sculptures will be set among the blooming orchids in the warm, vibrant tropical landscape of the Fuqua Orchid Center Feb. 12 through April 10. The figures will rise from carpets of golden Dancing Lady orchids as delicate moth orchids hover in the background and long strands of exuberant Vandas encircle them. Get tickets and details at atlantabg.org.

Cupid’s Undie Run

On Feb. 12, hundreds of people in Atlanta will brave the weather in just their undies during Cupid’s Undie Run, the nation’s largest pantless party and run for charity. The event raises awareness of neurofibromatosis (NF), a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body, and fundraises for NF research through the Children’s Tumor Foundation (CTF).More information regarding the event can be found at this link.

‘Romeo & Juliet’

‘Romeo & Juliet’ at RoleCall Theater

Nothing says I love you like drinking poison! Featuring seven actors and their trademark fast-paced, energetic style, the RoleCall Shakespeare cast is performing the famous tragedy now through Feb. 26. Tickets are available here.

Buckhead Village’s Valentine’s Day Block Party

Guests are invited to celebrate on Feb. 12 from noon to 4 p.m. with live music from Lilac Wine, treats from Saint Germain Bakery, and a complimentary stem from Pinker Times.

Mad Hatter’s (Gin &) Tea Party

For something a bit more curious, this 90-minute immersive experience at Underground Atlanta takes you down the rabbit hole to the world of “Alice in Wonderland.” Featuring three carefully curated cocktails created by expert mixologists, these libations help to enhance Lewis Carroll’s classic story as it comes to life around you. Go ask Alice or visit madhatterginteaparty.com/atlanta.

Heartbeat ATL

This immersive art installation at Centennial Yards, lights up 20 acres with vibrant bands of LEDs, including pulsating red hearts, is happening now through March 4. Projected nightly from 7-11 p.m. throughout the space on artwork and nearby bridges and buildings, the experience created by Dash Studio is free and open to the public. Visitors can access and interact with the artwork on their mobile devices by clicking on QR Codes posted along streets and bridges surrounding Mercedes -Benz Stadium or State Farm Arena or by going to heartbeatatl.com.

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Andre Bocelli and the ASO will perform together at State Farm Arena on Feb. 10. Then On Feb. 10, 12, and 13, Dmitry Sinkovsky will demonstrates his skill by conducting the orchestra while playing Vivaldi’s Violin Concerto, Il favorito, and then using his countertenor to duet with soprano Georgia Jarman. On Feb. 14, Drew and Ellie Holcomb bring the “You and Me Tour” to Symphony Hall. Get tickets and details at aso.org.

Joe Gransden Valentines Quintet

A swinging, yet intimate, evening of Sinatra-style music led by trumpeter and vocalist Joe Gransden on Feb. 12 at Napoleon’s in Decatur. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the shows at 8:30. Seating is limited. Get tickets here.

Bellyard Hotel

The West Midtown hotel is offering a couples getaway package for the weekend, which includes breakfast for two, a bottle of champagne, flowers, and late checkout. Make your reservations at bellyardhotel.com.

ATL Collective ‘Love Deluxe’

Some of Atlanta’s favorite musicians will gather to perform Sade’s classic album “Love Deluxe” in its entirety plus other hits on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. at City Winery at Ponce City Market. For tickets and info, visit atlcollective.org.

Dinner Recommendations

A romantic Valentine’s Day dinner is always a winner and many of Atlanta’s restaurants will be serving up special menus and cocktails for the day, including a five or six-course tasting menu at O-ku, a special four-course prix fixe dinner at The Betty, free bubble tea with the purchase of pho at Vietvana in Ponce City Market, The Blind Cupid pop-up bar in Buckhead, and four-course prix fixe dinner at 5Church in Midtown. You can find more Valentine’s Day suggestions at Open Table.