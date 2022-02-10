The Latin American Association is offering $100 to try and incentivize people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Brookhaven-based nonprofit will offer $100 gift cards to people who get vaccinated on Feb. 12, according to a press release. The vaccinations will take place at the LAA headquarters at 2750 Buford Highway on multiple days, but the gift cards will only be given out on Feb. 12.

DeKalb County provided the cards, according to the press release, and they will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. The cards are not specific to any one store.

In addition to vaccines, the LAA will also free PCR COVID-19 testing from Monday to Friday. Testing begins at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. Insurance is not required.

The vaccines available are Moderna for ages 17 and up, Pfizer for ages 12 and up, and Pfizer for children between the ages of 5 and 12. Booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer will also be available.

Feb. 12 vaccinations will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Vaccinations will also be available on Feb. 23 from 2-7 p.m. Appointments aren’t required for vaccines or testing.