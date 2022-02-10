Sandy Springs Police officers helped arrest a dangerous fugitive at an apartment complex on Greyfield Lane on Tuesday.

Adarus Black was arrested by members of the SSPD Patrol and Street Crimes Unit, North Metro SWAT and the U.S. Marshals Service, according to a Facebook post.

The suspect was arrested without incident after officers conducted extensive surveillance. He was found in possession of a rifle.

Black was wanted in connection with the 2020 homicide of Na’Kia Crawford, 18, in Ohio. He was a fugitive for more than two years until his capture in Sandy Springs.

The case was featured by John Walsh in his television show, “In Pursuit with John Walsh.”

Black was turned over to federal authorities for extradition back to Ohio.

A female companion was interviewed and released without charges.