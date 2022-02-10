This Saturday Pontoon Brewing will be celebrating it’s Fourth Anniversary with a ‘who’s who’ of pop-up chefs including Bite of Korea, The Cereal Lab, Mascogo, Thicc Burgers, Yomi Ice Cream as well as Secret Pint BBQ who will be serving up this beautiful tallow confit’d/smoked chuck roast with fried onion straws and horseradish mayo. Note: tickets required for entry.



Below are the weekend events for the ‘who, when, where and what’s cooking’ in the ATL underground dining scene. You will find Instagram links for the pop-up and food truck chefs and the breweries, bars & restaurants who host them. Be sure to check these out to confirm the details as schedules do change (especially with this weekend’s predicted winter weather). Want the content in your inbox? Subscribe to the newsletter or follow along on Instagram.

Got a tip for someone who should be included? See a mistake? Send an email to a.big.fan@punkfoodie.com.

ITP – FRIDAY 2/11/22

DECATUR AREA

📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | Grandma Mobul’s (comfort food) 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @smoke.and.honey (Southern food) 4:00 PM to 9:OO PM

📍 @innervoicebrewing (Decatur) | @sugarloafatl (baked goods) 12:00 PM to 11:00 PM

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @broncos_burgers (burgers) 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 @atlantabrewingco (Westside) | @kissesandhogscatering (comfort food) 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @flavatrain_atl (comfort food) 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM

WEST END

📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM

📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)

📍 Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @thewindow.food (Adair Park) | @calaveritasv (vegan Mexican) 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

OTHER ITP

📍 @atlantucky (Downtown) | @atlseafoodbags (seafood) 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM

📍 @parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) 8:00 PM to 1:00 AM

📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits 10:00AM to 2:00 PM

📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM

📍 @eventidebrewing (Grant Park) | @gorditasatl (Mexican) 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @fullcommissionatl (Grant Park) | @tko_thekorean1 (Korean comfort food) 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @qommunityeav (EAV) | @sosofedatl (Lao) 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 1066 Fayetteville Rd SE (East Atlanta) | @sistahritas (Mexican) 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM

📍 @goat_lifestyle (Adams Park) | @barriotacosandramen (tacos) 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM

📍 @dmtaqueria (Little 5 Points) | Mexican for Pickup/Delivery Only (see Instagram account for deets) 12PM-8

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | Big Pat’s BBQ (BBQ) 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @kettlerockbrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @cubanosatl (Cuban sandwiches) 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM

📍 @lincolnfillstation (Snellville) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza) 6:00 PM to

📍 @pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) | @poorhueys (hot dogs) 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM

📍 @sixbridgesbrewing (John’s Creek) | @southerngracekitchen (Southern)

📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @fivefingerphilly (cheese steaks)

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @burger21mobile (burgers)

📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @twofoxfarmtruck (farm to truck) @calaveritasv (vegan Mexican) 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @schoolhousebeer (Marietta) | @lobsterdogsatlanta (lobster rolls) 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM

📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | @choatebbq (BBQ) 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @rootedtradingco (Powder Springs) | @smithsgourmetcreations (elevated comfort food) @rachels_sweet_treats_boutique (comfort food) 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

📍 @vikingalchemist (Smyrna) | @demmplatez (BBQ) 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @qpasolatingrub (Venezuelan)

SOUTH

📍 @archesbrewing (Hapeville) | @unbelieveganatl (vegan) 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM

📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @catfishhaulerfoodtruck (catfish) 4:00 PM to 9:OO PM

📍 Serenbe Farmers Market (Serenbe) | @themadgreekfood (Greek) 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM

ITP – SATURDAY 2/12/22

DECATUR AREA

📍 @innervoicebrewing (Decatur) | @adobo.atl (Filipino-American) 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM

📍 @threetaverns (Decatur) | @humocuisine (Latin cuisine) 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM

📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @nanagschickenandwaffles (chicken & waffles) 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM

📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza) 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @broncos_burgers (burgers) 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 @roundtripbeer (Underwood Hills) | @baolicious.atl (steamed buns) 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @boca.trmv (Mexican) 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM

📍 @steadyhand_beer_co (Blandtown) | @twofoxfarmtruck (farm to truck) 1:00 PM to 10:00 PM

📍 850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) 12:00 PM to 5:30 PM

📍 @foxbrosbarbqwest (Westside) has breakfast tacos 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

📍 @atlantabrewingco (Westside) | @azzurriinahurry (pizza) 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

WEST END

📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @riasbabybird (brunch) 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM & @krupana_atl (Bosnian-ish) 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @metatl (Adair Park) | @beynanassweets (banana pudding) @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM

📍 @thewindow.food (Adair Park) | @carrotdogatl (carrot hot dogs) @calaveritasv (vegan Mexican) 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)

📍 Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM

OTHER ITP

📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM

📍 @gatoatl (Candler Park) hosts Taiwanese brunch with @itsmightyhans (Taiwanese-American) 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

📍 @parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) 8:00 PM to 1:00 AM

📍 @qommunityeav (EAV) | @sosofedatl (Lao) 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM & @eatavision (Dinner IS the Movie) 8:00 to

📍 @sabbathbrewing (EAV) | @smoke.and.honey (Southern food) 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @argosymarket_eav (EAV) | @mamisempanadas (empanadas) 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

📍 1066 Fayetteville Rd SE (East Atlanta) | @sistahritas (Mexican) 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM

📍 @dmtaqueria (Little 5 Points) | Mexican for Pickup/Delivery Only (see Instagram account for deets) 12PM-8

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @fishandchixest1921 (fish & chicken) 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM

📍 @kettlerockbrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @cubanosatl (Cuban sandwiches) 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM

📍 @lincolnfillstation (Snellville) | @uniquestreeteatz (comfort food) 6:00 PM to

📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @vanilla_crepes (Mexican, French, American) 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM

📍 @pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) is celebrating its 4th anniversary with @biteofkorea (fusion Korean), @cerealandcream (desserts), @mascogotacos (tacos), @secretpintbbq (BBQ) @yomicecream (desserts) & @thiccburgers (burgers) 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM (tickets required for phased entry)

📍 @sixbridgesbrewing (John’s Creek) | @yaardie.eats (Chinese Jamaican)

📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @worldfoodtruck.ga (global)

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @meatballerzatl (Italian)

📍 @visitsandysprings (Sandy Springs) | @marthas.boy (bake shop) 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM

📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @burgerbrothersatl (burgers) 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM

📍 @socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | @lobsterdogsatlanta (lobster rolls) 12:30 PM to

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @meatballerzatl (Italian) @alittlenautifoodtruck (comfort food) 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @made_with_love_soul_food (soul food) 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @schoolhousebeer (Marietta) | El Coqui Food Truck

📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | Der Wurst Meister (sausages) 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @shakerattleandrolls (burgers)

📍 @woodstockbeermarket (Woodstock) | @chef_jackson (meal prep) 12:30 PM to 8:00 PM

SOUTH

📍 @archesbrewing (Hapeville) | @cravefoodtruckatlanta (hot dogs & BBQ) 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @bluenomadgrill (Asian) 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

ITP – SUNDAY 2/13/22

DECATUR AREA

📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @chef_bwilson (comfort food) 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @innervoicebrewing (Decatur) | @krupana_atl (Bosnian-ish) 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @broncos_burgers (burgers) 12:00 PM to sold out

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 @atlantabrewingco (Westside) | @tres_jardines (Mexican) 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM

📍 850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) 12:00 PM to 5:30 PM

📍 @drscofflaws (Upper Westside) | @officialstreeteats (comfort food) 12:00 PM to

📍 @roundtripbeer (Underwood Hills) | @flavatrain_atl (comfort food) 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @officialstreeteats (comfort food) 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

WEST END

📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @riasbabybird (brunch) 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM & @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM

📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)

📍 @metatl (Adair Park) | @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) 11:00 AM to 5:30 PM

📍 @thewindow.food (Adair Park at the Met) | @calaveritasv (vegan Mexican) 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

OTHER ITP

📍 @amanoatl (O4W) hosts BOK block party @soupbelly_atl (dumplings), @biteofkorea (fusion Korean), @batter_together_atl (desserts) & @amai_dessert_lounge (desserts) 11:00 PM to 3:00 PM

📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM

📍 @evergreenbutcherandbaker (Kirkwood) | hamburgers 1:00 PM to sold out

📍 @gatoatl (Candler Park) | @gigisitaliankitchen (Italian) 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM

📍 @harborcoffee (Inman Park) | @thewafelwagen (Belgian waffles)

📍 1066 Fayetteville Rd SE (East Atlanta) | @themadgreekfood (Greek) 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

📍 @dmtaqueria (Little 5 Points) | Mexican for Pickup/Delivery Only (see Instagram account for deets) 12PM-8

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @eltacomanstreettacos420 (tacos) 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM

📍 @kettlerockbrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @cubanosatl (Cuban sandwiches) 12:00 PM to 11:00 PM

📍 @pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) | @thiccburgers (burgers) 12:00 PM to

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @yaardie.eats (Chinese Jamaican)

📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza) @loopholesatl (donuts) 6:30 PM to

📍 @socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | @biscuitsnbrunch (brunch) 12:30 PM to

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @demmplatez (BBQ) @demmplatez (BBQ) 12:30 PM to 7:00 PM

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @lilbitestruck (comfort food) @ohhdempandasatl (empanadas) 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @cesttoutbon2eat⁠ (New Orleans)

📍 @woodstockbeermarket (Woodstock) | @chef_jackson (meal prep) 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

SOUTH

📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @bluenomadgrill (Asian) @renegade.chef (comfort food) 12:30 PM to 4:30 PM