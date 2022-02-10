The Buckhead City effort hit a potential roadblock on Thursday.

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan told the AJC that he opposes the cityhood effort. It’s significant because the Republican leader has the power to assign various pieces of legislation to committees that can stall them.

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan.

Duncan already did so with one Buckhead City bill. In January, he assigned the Republican-backed Senate Bill 324 to the Democrat-controlled Senate Urban Affairs committee. That essentially bottled it up.

A spokesperson for Duncan didn’t immediately return a request for comment from Reporter Newspapers.

Bill White, CEO and chairman of the Buckhead City Committee, also did not immediately respond to a request about what Duncan’s opposition means for the cityhood effort.

Duncan voiced his cityhood opposition the same day that his LESS (Law Enforcement Strategic Support) Crime Act passed the Senate. It aims to establish a new funding avenue for law enforcement agencies through a dollar-for-dollar state tax credit, according to an announcement.

Capped at $100 million for the first year, the credit allows taxpayers and corporations to directly support public safety efforts through an affiliated law enforcement foundation.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens voiced his support for Duncan’s crime act, according to an announcement.

Crime has been a driving force behind the Buckhead City effort. In response, the city of Atlanta unveiled a new mini police precinct in Buckhead. And tonight, the new Buckhead Public Safety Task Force will meet for the first time. It’s charged with coming up with ways to deter crime in Buckhead.