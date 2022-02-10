The Spruill Center for the Arts will hold its Artistic Affair fundraiser on March 26.

The 36th annual fundraiser, called “Artistic Affair 2022 – An Arts Experience,” will take place at the Spruill Education Center at 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road from 5-8 p.m., according to a press release. Spruill has held the fundraiser virtually for the past two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are going to throw a truly interactive, experiential party,” said Alan Mothner, CEO of Spruill Center of the Arts, in the press release. “Artistic Affair is our biggest fundraiser of the year, but we also want to provide an evening designed to be fun and local; artsy, fresh and new – an event that will bring the whole community together to celebrate.”

During the fundraiser, guests can enjoy interactive art demonstrations, live music, a silent auction, a bourbon tasting, and food and drink. Food will be provided by Good Foods Kitchen and music by DJ Sloan Lee Music.

The silent auction will feature the work of Spruill artists. Featured artist Leslie Cannon will create a painting live during the fundraiser, and designer Heather Niemann will lead a hands-on live mural painting for guests to participate in.

Tickets can be purchased at Spruill’s website for $75 a person. Guests must be 21 years or older to attend.