Juanita Powell Baranco.

Influential businesswoman Juanita Powell Baranco is serving as the 2022 chair for the Buckhead Coalition.

“Juanita is a recognized executive and trailblazer,” Jim Durrett, president and CEO of the Buckhead Coalition, said in an announcement. “She will be an effective leader to help make Buckhead a vibrant, welcoming and safe intown community.”

The Buckhead Coalition was founded in 1988 to advocate for the Atlanta neighborhood. Today, it consists of 120 members.

Baranco said that her priorities include “partnering with Mayor Andre Dickens and the City Council to ensure a smooth transition of governing; working with the Atlanta Police Department and civic leaders to make Buckhead safer and more secure; promoting economic development, infrastructure, transportation, and effective local policies; and helping to bring our city together.”

Baranco is the executive vice president and chief operating officer of automotive company The Baran Company LLC, which includes Mercedes Benz of Buckhead and Mercedes Benz of Covington, La.

In her career, she has served as assistant attorney general for the state of Georgia. She also was a former chair of the Georgia Board of Regents.

In 2021, Baranco was named a “Georgia Trustee” by the Georgia Historical Society and the Governor’s Office.