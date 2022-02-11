The team behind Buckhead’s upscale bowling alley The Painted Pin plans to launch a new “eatertainment” concept, this time around the popular sport of pickleball.

Atlanta-based Painted Hospitality says it will open “Painted Pickle” at Armour Yards, a project near SweetWater Brewing Co.

Located at 279 Ottley Drive, the 32,500-square-foot space will house 8 indoor pickleball courts. It will feature an expansive front and rear patio along a future segment of the Atlanta Beltline.

Justin Amick, president and CEO of Painted Hospitality, said in a statement the menu would include sushi, charcuterie, salads, bowls, sandwiches, and shared plates.

Pickleball is a sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. It was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island near Seattle by three dads hoping to give their kids a new activity, according to the USA Pickleball Association. The Economist, in a 2021 article, called it the fast-growing sport in America.

Painted Hospitality, owned by Amick and William Stallworth, is also behind The Painted Duck on the Westside and the forthcoming Painted Park in Inman Park.
Justin Amick and William Stallworth inside The Painted Duck. (Photo by Heidi Geldhauser)

Amy Wenk

Amy Wenk is Editor of Reporter Newspapers. She can be reached at editor@reporternewspapers.net