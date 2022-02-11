The team behind Buckhead’s upscale bowling alley The Painted Pin plans to launch a new “eatertainment” concept, this time around the popular sport of pickleball.

Atlanta-based Painted Hospitality says it will open “Painted Pickle” at Armour Yards, a project near SweetWater Brewing Co.

Located at 279 Ottley Drive, the 32,500-square-foot space will house 8 indoor pickleball courts. It will feature an expansive front and rear patio along a future segment of the Atlanta Beltline.

Justin Amick, president and CEO of Painted Hospitality, said in a statement the menu would include sushi, charcuterie, salads, bowls, sandwiches, and shared plates.

Pickleball is a sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. It was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island near Seattle by three dads hoping to give their kids a new activity, according to the USA Pickleball Association. The Economist, in a 2021 article, called it the fast-growing sport in America.

Painted Hospitality, owned by Amick and William Stallworth, is also behind The Painted Duck on the Westside and the forthcoming Painted Park in Inman Park.