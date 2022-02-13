Dua Lipa at State Farm Arena. (Photos by Jacob Nguyen)

Dua Lipa finally brought her pandemic-delayed “Future Nostalgia” tour to State Farm Arena on Saturday, performing nothing but the hits in a high-energy 90-minute set.



The English pop star has racked up an impressive list of chart-toppers in just eight short years, as well as winning a shelf full of Grammy and Brit Awards.

Dua Lipa is known for her slick pop and dance songs, and she opened with the one-two punch of “Physical” and “New Rules” in a glowing neon green bodysuit surrounded by her agile dancers.

Elton John was projected on a screen during the “Cold Heart” duet.

Dua and the dancers made good use of the multi-tiered stage, which included a long catwalk that extended into the middle of the arena floor. The pulsating lights, including a shimmering cube of light, were used to transform the arena into a big nightclub.

While Dua changed costumes, there were also “interludes” accompanied by animated video and dance breaks for the team to show off their moves. A giant lobster was even brought on to the stage to reference the video of her song “We’re Good.”

During “Good In Bed,” which she dedicated to a very happy fan, she showed off her sexy side by laying down on the edge of the catwalk to sing to fans who gathered right in front of her.

The energy of the show kept building and building with Dua saving some of her biggest songs until the very end.

Dua Lipa sings “Levitating” at State Farm Arena.

“One Kiss,” “Electricity,” “Hallucinate” and “Cold Heart” – her duet with Elton John, who was projected on the screen singing his part – then she climbed onto a platform and was hoisted over the stage for “Levitating.”

She closed the concert with her biggest hit “Don’t Stop Now,” which had the entire arena singing and dancing along.



What was interesting to me was the large range of ages at Dua Lipa’s show. From young kids to a grey-haired mom and her son singing the lyrics, it was nice to see that Dua Lipa’s music can bring together so many people to have a fun evening out.