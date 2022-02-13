The Allen Morris Company has broken ground on Bryn House, a mixed-use luxury apartment community in North Druid Hills.

The five-story, 337-unit residential building will include 574,479 buildable square feet, including a 175,00 square foot parking deck and 2,000 square feet of ground floor retail, including a coffee shop and wine bar connected to a pocket park with shaded outdoor seating and games. Additional amenities will include an elevated pool deck with private cabanas and trellised grilling areas, state-of-the-art gym, event space, game room, and onsite dog park.

The new community will support the housing needs for healthcare workers and university employees from the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA) and Emory University medical campus respectively.

Both CHOA and Emory University are currently expanding – an indicator of job expansion in the area and subsequent housing needs.

“With the expansion of the Emory & CHOA medical campuses, the North Druid Hills corridor is poised to become a world-class medical & bioresearch hub,” said Spencer Morris, Chief Investment Officer of the Allen Morris Company. “As a result, we believe there’s a distinct need for high-quality rental housing in the neighborhood that isn’t currently being met.”