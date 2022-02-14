A top Atlanta business publication is trading Peachtree Road for the Atlanta BeltLine.

Atlanta Business Chronicle is relocating to the Southern Dairies office complex, located across from Ponce City Market and in walking distance to the Eastside Trail in Old Fourth Ward. The publication made the announcement in a January edition.

The Chronicle has been housed in Buckhead’s Lenox Plaza since 2013, displaying a prominent sign along Peachtree by Lenox Square mall. Atlanta Business Chronicle has been at Buckhead’s Lenox Plaza since 2013. (Google Maps)

The Chronicle said its parent company, American City Business Journals, signed a seven-year lease at Southern Dairies. The newspaper will occupy the space that years ago housed the restaurant 4th & Swift. A permit was filed in Atlanta for the roughly 4,500-square-foot office, with an estimated buildout cost of almost $350,000.

The move is expected to take place at the end of first quarter 2022, according to the Chronicle.

“Our Buckhead location has been a landmark for the Chronicle for many years, but a move now to a new location made sense,” David Rubinger, market president and publisher of the Chronicle, said in a Jan. 7 article. “Southern Dairies gives us a new home that maintains strong brand visibility, is attractive to recruit talent and offers excellent amenities to our team.”

The Chronicle said its new office will feature an open layout and an outdoor patio area.

The move highlights a growing trend of companies moving off Peachtree in search of alternative work space. The BeltLine, especially the Eastside Trail, has in recent years attracted corporate America. For example, in 2019, consulting giant McKinsey & Co. decided to leave its home at the Georgia Pacific Tower on Peachtree for the 725 Ponce office building on the Eastside Trail.