More than 800 people participated in an annual Dunwoody road race on Saturday.

Saint Luke’s Presbyterian Church held the 16th annual “Tartan Trot” 5K and 10K race on Feb. 12, according to a press release. The race started and finished at the church, which sits on the corner of Mount Vernon Road and Manhasset Drive.

More than 800 runners participated in the 16th annual Tartan Trot 5k and 10k, which raises funds for Saint Luke’s Presbyterian Church’s mission work done locally and around the world (photo by David King).

A spokesperson for the church said the organization doesn’t know how much money was raised yet, but the church’s 2020 race raised $75,000.

Proceeds go toward the church’s mission work.

“Among other things, this race allows us to help sponsor a Habitat for Humanity house every year,” said Associate Pastor Shannon Dill in the press release. “We are fortunate and thankful for a community that has embraced this annual winter tradition, and we are grateful for everyone’s patience and support.”