Claire Compton, a senior at Riverwood International Charter School, took third place for her visual artwork in the 2022 North Fulton High School Exhibition.

Compton’s third place win earned a $75 cash prize for “Bite,” a complicated clay piece crafted by hand, a school spokesperson said.

Riverwood senior Claire Compton with Principal Kindra Smith and her piece, ‘Rabbit’. Claire Compton’s award-winning ‘Bite.’

Riverwood art teacher Heather Meyer selected Compton’s piece “Bite” and another work, “Rabbit,” for the competition.

“This work uses the raku firing technique. The work is fired in a small kiln and then placed in a container of wood chips so the charcoal can bond to the exposed form,” Compton said.

Compton has been involved in Riverwood’s Art program since her freshman year. She hopes to continue to study art in college.

The Roswell Fine Arts Alliance and the Roswell Visual Arts Center conduct the exhibition. Historic Roswell Kiwanis will choose its Art and Music Showcase representatives for the statewide Kiwanis competition from this exhibition. The exhibition will be on display through Feb. 25 at the Roswell Visual Arts Center in Roswell Area Park at 10495 Woodstock Road, Roswell.