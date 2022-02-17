Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has relaunched the Resurgence Grant Fund, a program created in 2020 to help Atlanta’s small businesses recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Small businesses and nonprofits can apply for up to $40,000 to reimburse the costs of business interruptions due to COVID-19. The funds can be used for any pandemic-related expenses like personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, and other health measures to protect employees and customers. The relaunched fund has expanded eligibility, including nonprofits with a 2022 Letter of Good Standing, and startups with a 2022 business license, and has added payroll as an eligible item for reimbursement. Applications will be accepted March 1 through April 29. For more information and to apply visit this link.

MARTA’s Track Replacement Project will replace heavy rail between Buckhead and Medical Center stations beginning Friday, Feb. 18, at 9 p.m. and concluding Thursday, Feb. 24, at 4 a.m. Red Line rail service south of Dunwoody station will be suspended during this time. To assist impacted customers, continuous free bus shuttles will connect to Dunwoody, Medical Center, Buckhead, and Lenox stations during the work period. MARTAConnect will also be available to customers during the project. MARTA will provide a link to a $15 Uber or Lyft voucher that customers can download and use twice daily to travel to or from the affected rail stations. The customer is responsible for any amount over $15 per trip and will not receive a credit for any trip less than $15. The voucher can be downloaded using the QR codes in rail stations or by clicking on Uber: https://r.uber.com/rYbKGHdkWV5; Lyft: https://lyft.com/lp/NORTHLAND22; or MARTA: itsmarta.com.

Barnes & Noble has announced it will close its Edgewood Retail District bookstore on April 3 after 17 years in the Moreland Avenue shopping center. On social media, B&N said “the landlord has made the decision not to renew our lease” and that it is actively looking for a new space in the area. B&N also encouraged patrons to suggest possible new locations for the store. “If you have any ideas where we could open a new store close by, please email MyBarnesandNoble@bn.com with Edgewood Retail District in the subject line.” We’ve reached out to the property manager for additional information on why they chose not renew the store’s lease.