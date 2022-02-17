Savor Mighty Hans Taiwanese Brunch at El Gato in Candler Park on this and most other Saturday mornings. Photo: @underthedish



Below are the weekend events for the ‘who, when, where and what’s cooking’ in the ATL underground dining scene. You will find Instagram links for the pop-up and food truck chefs and the breweries, bars & restaurants who host them. Be sure to check these out to confirm the details as schedules do change (especially with this weekend’s predicted winter weather). Want the content in your inbox? Subscribe to the newsletter or follow along on Instagram.

Got a tip for someone who should be included? See a mistake? Send an email to a.big.fan@punkfoodie.com.

ITP – FRIDAY 2/18/22

DECATUR AREA

📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @mascogotacos (tacos) 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @smoke.and.honey (Southern food) 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @mamisempanadas (empanadas) 3:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 @threetaverns (Decatur) | @chef_jackson (meal prep) 4:00 PM – 9:30 PM

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 @atlantabrewingco (Westside) | @nxseoysters (oysters) 4:00 PM –

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @flavatrain_atl (comfort food) 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM

📍 @steadyhand_beer_co (Blandtown) | @cubanosatl (Cuban sandwiches) 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

WEST END

📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

📍 @thewindow.food (Adair Park) | @calaveritasv (vegan Mexican) 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)

📍 Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM

OTHER ITP

📍 @eventidebrewing (Grant Park) | @sugarloafatl (smash burgers) 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 @fullcommissionatl (Grant Park) | @tko_thekorean1 (Korean comfort food) 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 @parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) 8:00 PM – 1:00 AM

📍 @banshee_eav (EAV) | @screamin_weenies_eav (hot dogs) 11:00 PM – 2:00 AM

📍 @qommunityeav (EAV) has @sosofedatl (Lao) 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM & @shrugsatl who is hosting Hype Feast February with @sugar_shanes (cookies) , @fatstreettacos (tacos) & @phewpies (pizza)

📍 1066 Fayetteville Rd SE (East Atlanta) | @sistahritas (Mexican) 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

📍 Sun Auto Services (Buford Highway) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4:00 PM – 11:00 PM

📍 @atlantucky (Downtown) | @atlseafoodbags (seafood) 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM

📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits from 10:00AM – 2:00 PM

📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

📍 @dmtaqueria (Little 5 Points) has Mexican for Pickup/Delivery Only (see Instagram account for deets) 11AM – late

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @lincolnfillstation (Snellville) | @chicknwaffle_ (chicken & waffles) 5:00 PM

📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @pats.poutine (poutine) 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM

📍 @pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) | @poorhueys (hot dogs) 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM

📍 @sixbridgesbrewing (John’s Creek) | @spicetheamericas (North & South American cuisine)

📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @gumbeauxgirlz (New Orleans)

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @chuystacoz (Mexican)

📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @smallsbigtaste (comfort food) 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

📍 @socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | Gourmet Creations (comfort food) 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 @schoolhousebeer (Marietta) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza)

📍 @ironmongerbrewing (Marietta) | @flyhigh_burgers (burgers)

📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | @worldfoodtruck.ga (global) 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 @rootedtradingco (Powder Springs) | @smithsgourmetcreations (elevated comfort food) & @rachels_sweet_treats_boutique (comfort food) 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @yaardie.eats (Chinese Jamaican)12:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 @variantbrewingcompany (Roswell) | @cubanosatl (Cuban sandwiches)4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

📍 @vikingalchemist (Smyrna) | @demmplatez (BBQ) 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

SOUTH

📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @themadgreekfood (Greek) 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

ITP – SATURDAY 2/19/22

DECATUR AREA

📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @mascogotacos (tacos) 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza) 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @mamisempanadas (empanadas) 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 @threetaverns (Decatur) | @chef_jackson (meal prep) 1:00 PM – 9:30 PM

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) 12:00 PM – 5:30 PM

📍 @drscofflaws (Upper Westside) hosts a F*** cancer benefit with @cubanosatl (Cuban sandwiches) @grub.truck (comfort food) 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 @firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken) 6:00 PM

📍 @roundtripbeer (Underwood Hills) | @officialstreeteats (comfort food) 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @loveatwurstsight (hot dogs) 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM

📍 @steadyhand_beer_co (Blandtown) | @lowcomotionatl⁠ (farm to truck) 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

WEST END

📍 @atlantaindiemarket (West End) | @calaveritasv (vegan Mexican) 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

📍 @wadada_atl (West End) | @vegetopiacart (vegan) 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @riasbabybird (brunch) 9:00AM -2:00 PM & @atljerkking (jerk chicken) 5:00 PM – 90:00 PM

📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)

📍 Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

📍 @metatl (Adair Park) | @beynanassweets (banana pudding) @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

📍 @thewindow.food (Adair Park) | @carrotdogatl (carrot hot dogs) 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

OTHER ITP

📍 @banshee_eav (EAV) | @screamin_weenies_eav (hot dogs) 11:00 PM – 2:00 AM

📍 @qommunityeav (EAV) | @sosofedatl (Lao) 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

📍 @eventidebrewing (Grant park) | @coffynpyes (comfort food) 12:00 PM –

📍 @gabeergarden (Sweet Auburn) | @myabuelasfood (Puerto Rican) 1:00 PM – 10:00 PM

📍 @gatoatl (Candler Park) hosts Taiwanese brunch with @itsmightyhans (Taiwanese-American) 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

📍 @parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) 8:00 PM – 1:00 AM

📍 1066 Fayetteville Rd SE (East Atlanta) | @sistahritas (Mexican) 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

📍 Sun Auto Services (Buford Highway) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4:00 PM – 11:00 PM

📍 @kamayan_atl (Buford Highway) has Filipino Turo-turo 12:00 PM – 3:30 PM & 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

📍 @dmtaqueria (Little 5 Points) has Mexican for Pickup/Delivery Only (see Instagram account for deets) 11AM – late

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @spicetheamericas (North & South American cuisine) 12:30 PM – 8:00 PM

📍 @lincolnfillstation (Snellville) | @lobsterdogsatlanta (lobster rolls) 5:00 PM –

📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @lupes.eatery (Mexican) 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

📍 @pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) | @poorhueys (hot dogs) 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

📍 @sixbridgesbrewing (John’s Creek) | @southerngracekitchen (Southern)

📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @blknblubbq (BBQ)

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @worldfoodtruck.ga (global)

📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @strangetacobar (tacos) 2:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 @socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | @smallsbigtaste (comfort food) 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @worldfoodtruck.ga (global) & @themulehousepizza (pizza) 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @islandchefcafe (Bahamian) 1:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 @schoolhousebeer (Marietta) | @azucar_cuban_cuisine (Cuban) 2:00 PM – 9:30 PM

📍 @thechaibox (Marietta) | @millasmacarons (macarons) 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

📍 @socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | @smallsbigtaste (comfort food) 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | @choatebbq (BBQ) 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM

📍 @rootedtradingco (Powder Springs) | @smithsgourmetcreations (elevated comfort food) & @rachels_sweet_treats_boutique (comfort food) 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @meatballerzatl (Italian)

📍 @variantbrewingcompany (Roswell) | @yaardie.eats (Chinese Jamaican) 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM

SOUTH

📍 @archesbrewing (Hapeville) | @pats.poutine (poutine) 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM

📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @mommiesempanadas (empanadas)1:00 PM – 9:00 PM

ITP – SUNDAY 2/20/22

DECATUR AREA

📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @mascogotacos (tacos) 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @mrsrosa_ (Venezuelan) 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

📍 @innervoicebrewing (Decatur) | @smoke.and.honey (Southern food)1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @mamisempanadas (empanadas) 12:00 PM – sold out

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 @firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken) 11:00 AM –

📍 @roundtripbeer (Underwood Hills) | @flavatrain_atl (comfort food) 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @officialstreeteats (comfort food) 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

📍 @steadyhand_beer_co (Blandtown) | @cubanosatl (Cuban sandwiches) 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM

📍 850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) 12:00 PM – 5:30 PM

WEST END

📍 @boggssocial (West End) |@riasbabybird (brunch) 9:00AM -2:00 PM & @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)

📍 @metatl (Adair Park) | @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

OTHER ITP

📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

📍 @evergreenbutcherandbaker (Kirkwood) | hamburgers 1:00 PM – sold out

📍 @gabeergarden (Sweet Auburn) | @myabuelasfood (Puerto Rican) 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

📍 @gatoatl (Candler Park) | @gigisitaliankitchen (Italian) 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

📍 @grantparkmarket (Grant Park) | @sugarloafatl (baked goods) 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

📍 @qommunityeav (EAV) hosts Dim Sum & Then Some Drag Brunch (purchase tix online www.QommunityEAV.com) 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

📍 Sun Auto Services (Buford Highway) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4:00 PM – 11:00 PM

📍 @kamayan_atl (Buford Highway) has Filipino Turo-turo 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

📍 @dmtaqueria (Little 5 Points) has Mexican for Pickup/Delivery Only (see Instagram account for deets) 11AM – late

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @rellsco20 (comfort food) 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @rosaschickenandwaffles (chicken & waffles) 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

📍 @pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) | @thiccburgers (burgers) 12:00 PM –

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @myvietnamesefoodmobile2020 (Vietnamese)

📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | Big Pat’s BBQ (BBQ) 1:30 PM – 8:00 PM

📍 @socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | @biscuitsnbrunch (brunch) 12:30 PM – 8:00 PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | Chucks Cheese Steaks (cheese steaks) 12:30 PM – 7:00 PM

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @shakerattleandrolls (burgers) 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | Der Wurst Meister (sausages) 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @6packsubs (Vietnamese street food)

SOUTH

📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @melumpialongtime (Filipino) 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM