Iconic soul food restaurant The Busy Bee Cafe has earned one of the country’s most distinguished culinary honors – a James Beard Foundation Award.

A fixture on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (then Hunter Street) since 1947, The Busy Bee is one of six recipients of the 2022 America’s Classics Award from the organization.

Founded by Lucy Jackson, the restaurant is now owned by the Gates Family. A favorite of Dr. King and civil rights leaders, the restaurant is still a must-stop for locals and celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey and VP Kamala Harris.

If you’re craving fried chicken, catfish, veggies, cornbread, and red velvet cake — this is the place.