Dunwoody is proposing a new shared-use path along the north side of Peeler Road.

The project includes a 12-foot-wide concrete path for cyclists and walkers that will connect Windwood Hollow Park and neighborhoods along Peeler Road with restaurants and businesses on Winters Chapel Road, according to a press release. The project would also provide for a landscaped buffer to separate the path from the road.

“This project aligns with Dunwoody’s Transportation Plan, which recommends pedestrian and bicycle improvements on Peeler Road between Winters Chapel Road and Windwood Hollow Park,” said Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith in the press release. “This is part of a larger system of paths that would eventually connect to Brook Run Park and the Winters Chapel Multiuse Path, which is beginning construction this year.”

The estimated cost of the project is $1.6 million. A conceptual plan for the project can be found on the city’s website. Residents can leave feedback on the plan through the website until March 18.