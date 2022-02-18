Police are accusing a Sandy Springs man of stealing more than $15,000 worth of meat products from a Roswell restaurant.

The Roswell Police Department says it has secured arrest warrants for 53-year-old Warren Kearney of Sandy Springs for two counts of second-degree burglary.

On Feb. 13, officers were dispatched to Uncle Jack’s restaurant on Canton Street in Roswell. Police say a suspect forced entry into the external freezer. Security camera footage captured the suspect loading high-value meat products from the freezer into his vehicle.

Uncle Jack’s restaurant on Canton Street. (Google Maps)

On Feb. 17, officers investigated a second burglary at the restaurant. Security footage again showed the same suspect stealing meat from the freezer.

“Our investigation and gathered evidence quickly led to the identification of Kearney as the involved suspect, who was known to the business as a recently-hired employee,” said the Roswell Police Department.

Anyone with information about the case or the whereabouts of Kearney is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.